METROPOLIS RESORT & CONFERENCE CENTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I want to nominate the Metropolis Resort & Conference Center for the Sunshine Award.  I left my purse in the bathroom stall very early on Sunday morning and an especially nice person turned it in.  I did not realize I didn’t have my purse for two hours and by then I was in Lake Elmo, Minnesota.  I called the Metropolis and the gentlemen at the front desk said someone did turn my purse in.  I arrived later in the morning to pick it up.  The lady at the front desk asked for my ID but I didn’t have an ID as it was in my purse.  Once she gave me my purse I showed her my ID.  I greatly appreciate the unknown person who turned in my purse and the staff at Metropolis that were involved.   I was so grateful because as I looked through my purse I could tell it had been untouched.  Thank you to all involved.

Anonymous

