I want to nominate the Metropolis Resort & Conference Center for the Sunshine Award. I left my purse in the bathroom stall very early on Sunday morning and an especially nice person turned it in. I did not realize I didn’t have my purse for two hours and by then I was in Lake Elmo, Minnesota. I called the Metropolis and the gentlemen at the front desk said someone did turn my purse in. I arrived later in the morning to pick it up. The lady at the front desk asked for my ID but I didn’t have an ID as it was in my purse. Once she gave me my purse I showed her my ID. I greatly appreciate the unknown person who turned in my purse and the staff at Metropolis that were involved. I was so grateful because as I looked through my purse I could tell it had been untouched. Thank you to all involved.

Anonymous

