Midwest Coast wants to tap into Eau Claire’s artistic community

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Midwest Coast is an organization founded by Jared and Kelly Choate. Last year, Jared walked from Kenosha to Minneapolis to support the Black Lives Matter Movement and now the couple wants to bring their life experiences back to Eau Claire after living in California for almost a decade.

Their goal is to tap into the artistic community in Eau Claire.

“The arts have always been an integral part of our life and in a big way, they’re the reason my wide and I came together,” Jared said.

Jared says one of the meanings behind Midwest Coast is to be open.

“It’s a way of approaching things with an open heart and an open mind and empathy,” Jared said. “We come from a place of deep empathy and we want to help everyone in anyway.”

Kelly believes embracing the arts can connect people, bring them together and embrace people’s differences.

“What better way to do that than through experiencing someone else’s joy and pain,” Kelly said. “Whether it be on the big screen or through someone’s music. You can feel it and learn from it.”

Midwest Cost officially got up and running a few weeks ago and their first even was a concert last Friday, July 23rd, in collaboration with the bar Odd Humyns. The sold-out show was Odd Humyns first live show since the winter of 2019 because of COVID-19. The lineup for the concert was entirely made of members of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s such a beautiful thing to see the community come out,” Jared said. “It was their first show since pre-COVID and seeing people in a room, it was emotional. Deeply emotional.”

Whether it’s through films, music, paintings, drawings or some other form of express, Jared and Kelly want to help connect artists with the community and give them a platform to express themselves.

“That makes us so happy because that’s where our heart is,” Jared said. “Giving people a voice who might no know how to find their own.”

Jared compared artists to bees in terms of their presence in a community. They may not spread pollen, but Jared believes they are essential.

“In a big way communities are tied to the vibrance of their artistic community because in the same way artists are sprinkling love and connection around in such a vital way,” Jared said.

Midwest Coast’s website is still under development, but if you want to learn more or keep up with any future events they may have, click here.

