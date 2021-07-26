Monroe County Health Department offers well-water testing

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Health Department is offering well-water testing for private wells.

According to a release from the Monroe County Health Department, residents who want to get their private wells tested for nitrates and bacteria can pick up sampling bottles from the Monroe County Health Department. When water samples are collected, residents can take them to the La Crosse County Health Department Laboratory to be tested. The Monroe County Health Department added that testing is available at other labs as well, and to contact the department at 608-269-8666 for more information on those locations.

In addition to offering the sampling bottles, the Monroe County Health Department is also warning of the negative health effects of bacteria and nitrates in groundwater. Bacteria, such as E. Coli, can cause a variety of symptoms and illnesses. Nitrates can be dangerous for infants and people with health factors as they limit the body’s ability to carry oxygen.

For more information about groundwater testing, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website. For more information about the Monroe County Health Department private well-water testing, you can call 608-269-8666 or visit the health department’s website.

