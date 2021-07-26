Advertisement

Monroe County Health Department offers well-water testing

The Monroe County Health Department is warning of the negative health effects of bacteria and...
The Monroe County Health Department is warning of the negative health effects of bacteria and nitrates in private wells.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Monroe County Health Department is offering well-water testing for private wells.

According to a release from the Monroe County Health Department, residents who want to get their private wells tested for nitrates and bacteria can pick up sampling bottles from the Monroe County Health Department. When water samples are collected, residents can take them to the La Crosse County Health Department Laboratory to be tested. The Monroe County Health Department added that testing is available at other labs as well, and to contact the department at 608-269-8666 for more information on those locations.

In addition to offering the sampling bottles, the Monroe County Health Department is also warning of the negative health effects of bacteria and nitrates in groundwater. Bacteria, such as E. Coli, can cause a variety of symptoms and illnesses. Nitrates can be dangerous for infants and people with health factors as they limit the body’s ability to carry oxygen.

For more information about groundwater testing, you can visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website. For more information about the Monroe County Health Department private well-water testing, you can call 608-269-8666 or visit the health department’s website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
THE LATEST: Sheriff’s Office says triple homicide victims knew suspect(s) responsible
A blast in a college in Crimea has killed at least 10.
Saturday fire in Eau Claire leaves construction company with $50,000 in damage
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Search for Little Wolf River shooting suspect underway, witness speaks
Deadly crash
3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
UPDATE: Victims named in the La Crosse County triple homicide

Latest News

Gov. Tony Evers is calling the Republican-controlled Legislature into a special session.
Evers calls special session while GOP eyes veto overrides
The crash occurred southbound on Highway 63 northeast of Ellsworth.
56-year-old man injured in Pierce County crash
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers...
Report: Rodgers has indicated he plans to play in Green bay this year
A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
State Patrol plans aerial enforcement on Interstate 94 this week