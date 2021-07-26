New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide

TOWN OF HAMILTON, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities investigation a triple homicide in rural La Crosse County are releasing new details about the crimes, as well as photos of the victims.

The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office released photos of the three men found dead on July 23 in front of the entrance to a quarry owned by Milestone Materials in the Town of Hamilton. 24-year-olds Peng Lor and Nemo Yang and 23-year-old Trevor Maloney are the victims in a multiple-agency homicide investigation.

According to Monday’s news release, the three men had been staying at a hotel in Onalaska, located about 10 miles southwest of the crime scene, in the day or days leading up to the killings.

Investigators also believe that the homicides occurred between 2 and 4:57 a.m., the time that two employees of Milestone Materials discovered the bodies, on Friday. According to the release, all three victims were observed on surveillance cameras in the La Crosse area on Thursday, the day before the homicides.

❗️ Media Release ❗️ 07/26/2021 5:30 p.m. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the La Crosse... Posted by La Crosse County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 26, 2021

On Sunday, officials said that the victims likely knew the person or people who killed them, and were killed at the site that their bodies were located. Officials added that no employees of Milestone Material are connected with the murders.

Also investigating along with the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Department are the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the La Crosse District Attorney’s Office, and the La Crosse Medical Examiner’s Office. The Sheriff’s Department said multiple county agencies were also lending assistance in locating where the victims had been in the days leading up to the homicides.

Anyone with any additional information should call La Crosse County Crimestoppers at 608-784-8477 or submit a tip online, or contact the La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office at their non-emergency number, 608-785-9629.

A triple homicide in rural La Crosse County is under investigation. (WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.