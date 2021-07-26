Advertisement

Report: Rodgers has indicated he plans to play in Green bay this year

FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers...
FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) walks off the field after the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis. In a news conference, Monday, July 5, 2021, reigning NFL MVP Rodgers said he has spent this offseason focusing on improving himself in every respect, and that goes beyond making sure he’s in top physical shape. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File)(Morry Gash | AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Bay Packers fans wanting to see Aaron Rodgers back under center again this season were given another reason to remain hopeful.

Sources are telling NFL Network’s National Insider Ian Rapoport that the superstar quarterback has hinted to the people around him that he expects to play for the Pack this season. Rapoport is quick to caution that noting is firm and that it is just an “expectation.”

The tweet also reminded readers of some positive news from the other side of the bargaining table, quoting Packers’ general manager Brian Gutekunst as saying he is “hopeful” for Rodgers’ return.

“[T]here is a glimmer of hope,” Rapoport concludes.

Off-season reports indicate that Rodgers is unhappy with his current situation in Green Bay and is looking to be traded. Last week, ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported Rodgers rejected a two-year extension that would have made him the highest-paid player in the league sometime this off-season.

He has missed the team’s mini-camps already this year and there remains questions about whether he will show up when training camp begins next week. If Rodgers does not show up, he will be fined $50,000 for every day he is absent. Those fines are not forgivable by the team, according to NFL rules.

While playing in The Match charity golf event on Tuesday in Montana, Rodgers was asked by announcer Brian Anderson if he will be in uniform when the Packers open the season September 12th in New Orleans. His response--”I don’t know.”

