SMARTcare Software named a Wisconsin Innovation Award finalist

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - SMARTcare Software is being named as a finalist for the Wisconsin Innovation Award.

The award is meant to connect and showcase Wisconsin innovators throughout the state, and shine a light on Wisconsin companies with transformational ideas.

“By applying technology to the challenge of retaining caregiver staff, we’re making it possible for providers to advance the delivery of home care services to the nation’s aging population,” Scott Zielski, CEO of SMARTcare Software, said.

SMARTcare Software is an Electronic Medical Record and point-of-care platform, which develops technologies to support home care.

