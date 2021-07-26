Advertisement

State Patrol plans aerial enforcement on Interstate 94 this week

A Wisconsin State Patrol pilot conducts aerial enforcement of traffic laws.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin State Patrol is planning to conduct aerial enforcement of traffic laws in Dunn, Eau Claire, and Trempealeau counties this week.

According to a Twitter post by the State Patrol, aerial enforcement is planned for Interstate 94 in each of the three counties. On Wednesday, the enforcement will be done in Trempealeau County, followed by Eau Claire County on Thursday and Dunn County on Saturday.

The State Patrol’s Aerial Support Unit, which includes three Cessna 172 Skyhawks and five pilots, will be deployed to six different counties this week, weather permitting. The enforcement plan also includes Interstate patrol in Waukesha and Rock counties on Tuesday and Highway 51 in Marathon County on Saturday.

Aerial speed enforcement is used to more easily spot speeding drivers or aggressive driving behavior, says the State Patrol. Pilots who observe a violation will relay the information to ground-based State Patrol troopers to enforce traffic laws.

In addition to manned aircraft, the State Patrol also utilizes drones as part of its Aerial Support Unit. The piloted planes are used in enforcing traffic laws, in addition to several other duties.

For more information on the aerial enforcement programs and aerial support unit at the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation, you can visit their website.

