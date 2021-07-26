Advertisement

With eye on SEC, Oklahoma, Texas move toward leaving Big 12

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second...
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) prepares to throw a pass against Oklahoma during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Oklahoma and Texas took the first formal step toward moving to the Southeastern Conference, notifying the Big 12 that they would not be renewing an agreement than binds the league’s members through 2025.

The schools sent out a joint statement that made no mention of the SEC and said “the universities intend to honor their exiting grant of rights agreements.”

The “grant of rights” gives the conference control of the school’s media rights and runs concurrent with the Big 12′s television contracts with ESPN and Fox.

Revenue from the Big 12′s TV deals make up the bulk of the $34.5 million the league distributed to its members this year.

Texas and Oklahoma have been in discussions with the SEC about joining the league, though neither school nor the powerhouse conference has acknowledged that publicly.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
THE LATEST: Sheriff’s Office says triple homicide victims knew suspect(s) responsible
A blast in a college in Crimea has killed at least 10.
Saturday fire in Eau Claire leaves construction company with $50,000 in damage
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Search for Little Wolf River shooting suspect underway, witness speaks
The La Crosse County Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple homicide east of Holmen on July...
UPDATE: Victims named in the La Crosse County triple homicide
Deadly crash
3 people from Wisconsin die in 4-vehicle crash in Missouri

Latest News

More than 50 medical groups are calling on health care employers to require their workers to...
Major medical groups urge COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers
President Joe Biden co-sponsored the Americans with Disabilities Act as a senator in 1990. It...
Biden, Harris to comment on Americans with Disabilities Act anniversary
LIVE: Biden, Harris remarks on the ADA anniversary
FILE - In this June 23, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden listens as Attorney General...
8 US attorney picks by Biden would include historic firsts