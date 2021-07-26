UW System schools offer added incentives for vaccination

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - UW System schools across Wisconsin are adding incentives for students who receive their full COVID-19 vaccination series.

On Monday, several universities announced incentives in addition to the UW System’s 70 for 70 campaign, which will award 70 scholarships worth $7,000 to vaccinated students in a raffle if a campus can reach 70% fully-vaccinated by October 15.

At UW-Eau Claire, students who complete their vaccination series can take part in Vax Game 2021, which will award about $140,000 in scholarships and other prizes, such as Apple watches and iPads, via a raffle. Students at any of UW-Eau Claire’s three campuses, including Eau Claire, Marshfield, and Rice Lake, are eligible. Once UW-Eau Claire has 70% of students fully-vaccinated, the school plans on awarding 50 scholarships of $1,000 each, as well as weekly incentives to get vaccinated.

As of the end of the spring semester, including Spring 2021 graduates, a survey indicated about 40% of students on the Eau Claire campus were fully-vaccinated.

UW-Stout has indicated it will match the number it receives from the UW System’s 70 for 70 campaign in the form of additional scholarships. UW-Stout is also providing weekly incentives such as gift cards and apparel to get students vaccinated. A webpage for the incentive program is being developed.

At UW-La Crosse, the school is promising additional scholarships and prizes for students who fill out a survey to confirm their vaccination status. The school says that over 85% of people responding to the survey, out of about 3,000 students, have indicated they are fully-vaccinated. That puts UW-La Crosse about a third of the way to the 70% goal.

The UW System said it will not require students to be vaccinated in order to return this fall. Officials estimate the 70 for 70 campaign to cost around $500,000. It will be funded by the UW System.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.