White Sox top Brewers 3-1 behind Lynn, avoid sweep
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings and hit a two-run single to lift Chicago to a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers as the White Sox avoided a sweep in a series between division leaders.
Lynn allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none, outdueling Brandon Woodruff in a matchup of All-Star right-handers. Lynn, who lowered his ERA to 1.91, also keyed a decisive three-run second inning with his bat.
Woodruff allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two. His NL-best ERA climbed from 2.04 to 2.14.
