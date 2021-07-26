Advertisement

White Sox top Brewers 3-1 behind Lynn, avoid sweep

Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn hits a two-run single during the second inning of a baseball...
Chicago White Sox's Lance Lynn hits a two-run single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 25, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)(Aaron Gash | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings and hit a two-run single to lift Chicago to a 3-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers as the White Sox avoided a sweep in a series between division leaders.

Lynn allowed six hits, struck out six and walked none, outdueling Brandon Woodruff in a matchup of All-Star right-handers. Lynn, who lowered his ERA to 1.91, also keyed a decisive three-run second inning with his bat.

Woodruff allowed three runs on five hits in seven innings, striking out nine and walking two. His NL-best ERA climbed from 2.04 to 2.14.

