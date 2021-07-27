35-year-old man charged in Chippewa Falls kidnapping case

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A 35-year-old man is receiving charges after being accused of attempting to kidnap three adult women late Friday morning in Chippewa Falls.

Cory Gudmanson of Chippewa Falls is charged with false imprisonment, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and disorderly conduct. A $15,000 cash bond was set for Gudmanson, who is being held at the Chippewa County Jail, Monday.

According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, Gudmanson attempted to abduct three different women late Friday morning at different locations in Chippewa Falls. In each instance, the women were able to get away. In one attempt. Gudmanson grabbed the arm of a woman and attempted to pull her out of the car. The woman was able to kick Gudmanson in the chest to knock him away, and the woman’s father took a temporary license plate from Gudmanson’s vehicle as Gudmanson fled after being confronted. In his retreat, Gudmanson nearly hit the woman’s father.

Gudmanson is scheduled to appear in Chippewa County Circuit Court on Tuesday for an initial hearing.

