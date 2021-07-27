Advertisement

CDC to issue new guidelines for masks in schools K-12

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to recommend everyone wear a mask in all kindergarten through 12th grade schools.

That recommendation is regardless of vaccination status, according to a U.S. health official.

The new guidance comes around two months after officials said masks were no longer needed inside for vaccinated people.

But that was before the highly contagious delta variant took off across the country.

More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in certain areas across the country.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
Bond set for man accused of attempting to abduct 3 women in Chippewa Falls
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting

Latest News

Rep. Don Young reacts to Lydia Jacoby's historic Olympic win for Alaskans
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
A recent poll from The Associated Press-NORC found 8 in 10 Americans favor some increased...
Senators, White House in talks to finish infrastructure bill
Less than half of the US population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and with the delta...
Concerns rise as COVID cases climb again