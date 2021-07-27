Advertisement

Discussion held on plan to convert area hotel into apartments

By Jesse Horne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire city council heard the pitch Monday for remodeling the Campus View Inn & Suites on W. Clairemont Ave. into apartments.

The plan calls for a total of 87 apartment units – 7 two-bedrooms, 28 one-bedrooms and 52 studio apartments.

The plan was not without some question. Two members of the city council asked Robb Majeski with Compass Real Estate Management about how handicap-accessible the revamped apartments would be.

“The building does not have an elevator and in order to reconfigure the building, we are not required to update it and add an elevator to the building,” Majeski said on Monday. “Therefore, we won’t have that feature in the building.”

The apartments proposal was passed unanimously by the Eau Claire plan commission last week. It is on the council’s legislative agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

