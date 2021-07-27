Dunn Co. woman convicted of animal mistreatment sentenced to probation

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two years of probation is the sentence handed down Tuesday, July 27 to the Dunn County woman convicted of animal mistreatment.

In May 2021, Anne Iehl of Menomonie was found guilty of mistreatment of animals/cause of death and intentionally failing to provide food for an animal.

Iehl dropped a severely malnourished dog off at the Dunn County Humane Society in November 2019. She claimed she found the dog as a stray on the side of the road. She later admitted it was her dog. In July 2020, Iehl pleaded not guilty in the case.

The dog, named Gabriel, was taken in and cared for by the Dunn County Humane Society before being adopted.

During sentencing, Iehl received two years of probation and 50 hours of community service. She could face jail time if she violates her probation. She also cannot own a pet for five years.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.