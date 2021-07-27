Eau Claire Marathon changes course due to High Bridge closure

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A bridge closure is impacting a popular race in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire City Council approved a new course for this year’s Eau Claire Marathon.

The Eau Claire Marathon Race Series is taking place September 25 and 26. Due to the closure of the High Bridge, the course of this year’s race was forced to change.

Race Director Emi Uelmen says a two-mile chunk had to be taken out and re-mapped. Due to the change, a race certifier had to come back to Eau Claire to re-certify the new course so it can still be a Boston Marathon qualifier as well as USA Track and Field Certified.

“When you get to the Phoenix Park bridge, you’re going behind the Lazy Monk, you’re going to be going behind The Brewing Projekt, and check out this fantastic new path that Eau Claire has and just go up the west side of the river to where the High Bridge is, and then you kind of get on the regular course,” said Uelmen.

While this year’s Eau Claire Marathon is in September, the plan is to go back to the traditional first weekend in May in 2022.

Organizers are hoping for 2,500 participants this year. Typically, the race has around 5,000 participants. Click HERE to register for the event.

Volunteers are also needed to help with the race. Click HERE if you’re interested in volunteering.

A COVID plan is written, but race organizers will decide whether it needs to be implemented as the race gets closer.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.