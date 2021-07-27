Advertisement

Former township clerk sentenced to prison for fraud scheme

Former township clerk sentenced to prison for fraud scheme.
Former township clerk sentenced to prison for fraud scheme.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - MINNEAPOLIS - A Twin Cities woman was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in federal prison and ordered to pay back more than $650,000 she admitted to stealing from Vermillion Township in Dakota County while serving as its elected clerk. Seventy-year-old Maryann Stoffel, of Hastings, pleaded guilty in March to felony wire fraud in connection with a scheme that spanned nearly eight years. Investigators say she forged some signatures and collected some signatures on blank checks while claiming she was going to pay township bills. Instead she put the money in her personal bank account. U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schultz sentenced Stoffel Tuesday to two years and three months in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
Bond set for man accused of attempting to abduct 3 women in Chippewa Falls
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
Gov. Evers says he is proud to honor Bart Starr with this motion.
Gov. Evers signs bill designating Bart Starr Memorial Bridge
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, celebrates with Keston Hiura after scoring on a...
Brewers’ Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19
In this March 13, 2007 file photo, Steven Avery listens to testimony in the courtroom at the...
Appeals court decision expected Wednesday in Steven Avery case