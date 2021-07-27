Former township clerk sentenced to prison for fraud scheme.

(AP) - MINNEAPOLIS - A Twin Cities woman was sentenced Tuesday to more than two years in federal prison and ordered to pay back more than $650,000 she admitted to stealing from Vermillion Township in Dakota County while serving as its elected clerk. Seventy-year-old Maryann Stoffel, of Hastings, pleaded guilty in March to felony wire fraud in connection with a scheme that spanned nearly eight years. Investigators say she forged some signatures and collected some signatures on blank checks while claiming she was going to pay township bills. Instead she put the money in her personal bank account. U.S. District Judge Patrick J. Schultz sentenced Stoffel Tuesday to two years and three months in prison.

