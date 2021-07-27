Gov. Evers signs bill designating Bart Starr Memorial Bridge

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers is signing Senate Bill 101, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 74, designating the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

The bridge known as Walnut Street Bridge on highway 29, across the Fox River, is now designated as Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

Evers says he is proud to honor Bart Starr with this motion.

“Bart Starr was an exceptional man both on and off the field. He, alongside the great Vince Lombardi, propelled our Green Bay Packers into sports history and helped put Green Bay on the map as Titletown USA,” Evers said. “By all accounts, he was not only a good and decent man, but he had a deep love for this community and helped form the Packers as we know and love them today.”

Bart Starr began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 1956, winning five NFL championships under coach Vince Lombardi. Star passed away in 2019.

