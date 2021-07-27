Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs bill designating Bart Starr Memorial Bridge

Gov. Evers says he is proud to honor Bart Starr with this motion.
Gov. Evers says he is proud to honor Bart Starr with this motion.(NBC15)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers is signing Senate Bill 101, now 2021 Wisconsin Act 74, designating the Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

The bridge known as Walnut Street Bridge on highway 29, across the Fox River, is now designated as Bart Starr Memorial Bridge.

Evers says he is proud to honor Bart Starr with this motion.

“Bart Starr was an exceptional man both on and off the field. He, alongside the great Vince Lombardi, propelled our Green Bay Packers into sports history and helped put Green Bay on the map as Titletown USA,” Evers said. “By all accounts, he was not only a good and decent man, but he had a deep love for this community and helped form the Packers as we know and love them today.”

Bart Starr began his career with the Green Bay Packers in 1956, winning five NFL championships under coach Vince Lombardi. Star passed away in 2019.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
Bond set for man accused of attempting to abduct 3 women in Chippewa Falls
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting

Latest News

41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich, right, celebrates with Keston Hiura after scoring on a...
Brewers’ Christian Yelich tests positive for COVID-19
Rankings feature 20 hospitals having the highest overall scores.
Mayo Clinic Health System named ‘Best Regional Hospital’
Iehl sentencing
Dunn Co. woman convicted of animal mistreatment sentenced to probation