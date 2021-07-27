Advertisement

Home-gardening 101: Digging out of the pandemic

Quarantine seeded a home-gardening revival. Here’s how to keep it growing well past lockdown.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -As the pandemic recedes, interest in gardening continues to grow.

Grab your shovels and gardening gloves, it’s time to show those home gardens some love in this summer heat.

Lily Beez’ Gardens owner Jenn Linville joins Hello Wisconsin live Tuesday morning with how to keep your home gardens healthy and flourishing this summer.

