Advertisement

La Crosse County launches survey on future of farmland

La Crosse County is looking for the public's input on preserving farmland
La Crosse County is looking for the public's input on preserving farmland(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County officials want the public’s input on the future of farmland in the Coulee Region.

A survey is giving residents the chance to speak out on how they would like to see farmland preserved in La Crosse County.

County Planner Charlie Handy says agriculture has an annual economic impact of $435 million, which in turn helps the development of cities across the county.

“I think the connection between the urban area and the rural area is probably as evident here in La Crosse County as anywhere in the state,” Handy said. “We think of ourselves as an urban county but it’s not true, we’re more than 70% rural.”

The survey will help guide the farmland preservation section of the county’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

Handy says the plan will create a framework to balance the need for increased development against the goal of maintaining rural areas.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
Bond set for man accused of attempting to abduct 3 women in Chippewa Falls
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

Crossfit Games
CrossFit Games return to Madison
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts
allergy
Warmer Weather, Air Quality to Blame for Severe Allergy Season
A house has exploded in the Town of Rome in Jefferson County.
One dead after Jefferson County home explosion