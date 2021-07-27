La Crosse County launches survey on future of farmland

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County officials want the public’s input on the future of farmland in the Coulee Region.

A survey is giving residents the chance to speak out on how they would like to see farmland preserved in La Crosse County.

County Planner Charlie Handy says agriculture has an annual economic impact of $435 million, which in turn helps the development of cities across the county.

“I think the connection between the urban area and the rural area is probably as evident here in La Crosse County as anywhere in the state,” Handy said. “We think of ourselves as an urban county but it’s not true, we’re more than 70% rural.”

The survey will help guide the farmland preservation section of the county’s 2050 Comprehensive Plan.

Handy says the plan will create a framework to balance the need for increased development against the goal of maintaining rural areas.

