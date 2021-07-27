Advertisement

Mayo Clinic Health System named ‘Best Regional Hospital’

Rankings feature 20 hospitals having the highest overall scores.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is being recognized as a ‘Best Regional Hospital’ on The U.S. News & World Report “Best Hospitals” rankings.

The regional vice president credits work of hospital staff.

“We are especially honored to be recognized as the No. 82 hospital in the nation. This recognition is a tangible milestone of the phenomenal work we see every day of the year,” Says Richard Helmers, M.D. regional vice president, Northwest Wisconsin Region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “Our work during the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of incredible. We are serving the needs of more patients today than ever before, providing hope, healing and the most advanced care available in Northwest Wisconsin.”

Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire has been nationally ranked as high performing in multiple different specialties, procedures, and conditions.

To receive ranking, hospitals are measured on multiple factors including survival, patient experience, nurse staffing, advanced technology, patient services and reputation with other specialists.

