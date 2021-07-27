Advertisement

One dead after Jefferson County home explosion

A house has exploded in the Town of Rome in Jefferson County.
A house has exploded in the Town of Rome in Jefferson County.(WITI)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF ROME, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday after a home exploded in the Town of Rome in Jefferson County.

WMTJ reports officials have not yet stated the cause of the explosion, but the house was leveled in the explosion.

The explosion happened on Water Street in Rome around 1:48 p.m., officials said, and fire marshals were on scene to investigate.

So far, no other injuries have been reported, but debris from the home has stretched throughout the street.

Residents who were displaced due to the home explosion, the sheriff’s office said the Sullivan Community Center on N3866 West Street is open. The Red Cross will also be sent to the area to help families affected by the explosion.

An NBC15 crew is headed to the scene and this story will be updated as details develop.

******HOME EXPLOSION - Attention Residents of Rome****** For those residents who have been displaced due to the home...

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
Bond set for man accused of attempting to abduct 3 women in Chippewa Falls
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

Crossfit Games
CrossFit Games return to Madison
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts
La Crosse County is looking for the public's input on preserving farmland
La Crosse County launches survey on future of farmland
allergy
Warmer Weather, Air Quality to Blame for Severe Allergy Season