Released sex offender to live in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A sex offender is being released from prison and will be residing in Eau Claire.

34 year old James Jones was convicted of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child in September of 2009.

Per conditions of Jones’ release, Jones must cooperate with with electronic monitoring and comply with all sex offender registrant rules. James will be also be subjected to Lifetime Sex Offender registration and GPS tracking.

Jones will reside on the 600 block of South Barstow Street.

For a list of all sex offenders in Wisconsin, visit: http://offender.doc.state.wi.us/public/

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.