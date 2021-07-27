St. Croix County jail inmate found dead Sunday

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A 46-year-old inmate is found dead by deputies at St. Croix County Jail Sunday morning.

Deputies say Danyiel Mager from New Richmond was found lying in her bunk at 11:42 a.m. Sunday and not breathing. Deputies and medics performed lifesaving measures, but were not successful.

Mager was taken to Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an examination. No evidence of internal or external traumatic injuries have been found, and the cause of death are yet to be determined.

The incident is still under investigation by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Pierce County Medical Examiner.

