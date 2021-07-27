Students can expect a ‘very normal’ return to UWEC this fall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A new school year is right around the corner, meaning college classes are about to begin.

Last fall, students returning to college towns was linked to COVID-19 cases surging, across the country, including in the Chippewa Valley. Now, campus leadership says they expect a very open semester ahead.

UW- Eau Claire Vice Chancellor of Finance and Administration, Grace Crickette says vaccinated students and faculty can expect to have a very normal return to campus. For those who have not received the vaccine, a few protocols remain.

“We are monitoring the situation but for those who are not vaccinated and living on campus they will test once a week,” Crickette said.

In addition to testing, the university expects unvaccinated people to continue wearing masks indoors.

“It feels great to be able to go back to normal but knowing we have put these extra precautions in place,” said Crickette.

The extra precautions are thanks to a summer full of work, finding innovative tactics to take on COVID-19.

“One of the things we are doing in testing our waste taps for covid .... restrooms flow down into a sewer trap and faculty who is trained goes in takes a sample and gets it test if there is covid in that sample. It allows us to make an announcement if you were in that building or residential hall please go get tested,” said Crickette.

In addition to waste traps, Crickette says the institution is using the very science that they teach and are putting it into action by checking buildings air flow and making adjustments with air filters and CO2 detectors.

They will also have COVID-19 testing available on campus and will continue to create opportunities for people to get vaccinated on campus.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.