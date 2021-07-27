Advertisement

Violent crime surges across Minnesota with record murders

Violent crime surged nearly 17% across Minnesota last year, including a record number of murders.
Violent crime surged nearly 17% across Minnesota last year, including a record number of murders.(123RF)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Violent crime surged nearly 17% across Minnesota last year, including a record number of murders. The annual Uniform Crime Report from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension covers a year marked by unrest over the death of George Floyd, staffing and morale problems within the police department in Minnesota’s largest city, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a surge in unemployment and other stresses on society. Minnesota recorded 185 murders in 2020, up 58% from 117 in 2019. That broke the record of 183 set in 1995. Republicans have seized on the data to portray Democrats as weak on crime.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
Bond set for man accused of attempting to abduct 3 women in Chippewa Falls
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

The DHS says 983 new confirmed cases have been counted, the highest one-day total since the...
Wisconsin adds nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day
wx
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ FOUR
Former township clerk sentenced to prison for fraud scheme.
Former township clerk sentenced to prison for fraud scheme
Two Louisiana artists took home Grammy awards Sunday, Jan. 26, and a music teacher from...
Forward Theater returns to in-person theater with themes of perserverance