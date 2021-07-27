Violent crime surges across Minnesota with record murders

(AP) -MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Violent crime surged nearly 17% across Minnesota last year, including a record number of murders. The annual Uniform Crime Report from the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension covers a year marked by unrest over the death of George Floyd, staffing and morale problems within the police department in Minnesota’s largest city, and the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused a surge in unemployment and other stresses on society. Minnesota recorded 185 murders in 2020, up 58% from 117 in 2019. That broke the record of 183 set in 1995. Republicans have seized on the data to portray Democrats as weak on crime.

