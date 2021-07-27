Wisconsin adds nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU, WBAY, WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reporting that the state has added nearly a thousand cases in one day with Tuesday’s report.

The DHS says 983 new confirmed cases have been counted, the highest one-day total since the beginning of April. That pushes the seven-day average up to 419, a jump up from 351 on Monday and the highest the average has been since mid-May.

The percent positive by test went up to 4.6%, the highest that number has been since early February.

Today's #COVID19_WI update shows our 7-day average at the highest it's been since mid-May.

Today's confirmed case count is 983, the highest it's been since the beginning of April.

COVID-19 VACCINES

More than 3 million Wisconsinites -- 3,003,290 -- have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday. 51.6% of the state’s population has received one dose of vaccine and 49.1% being fully vaccinated. Looking only at people age 18 and older, 62.4% of the adult population received the vaccine and 59.7% is fully vaccinated.

Eau Claire, La Crosse and Trempealeau counties have had over half of their populations complete the vaccination series.

COVID-19 CASE DATA

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says almost 1,000 more coronavirus cases were identified in the latest test results. The DHS says 983 new cases were reported, the most in a single day since April 9. Since Friday, the state’s confirmed 1,795 cases. The 7-day average for the positivity rate, comparing positive tests against all test results, jumped from 4.1% to 4.6%.

The DHS says Wisconsin is still averaging 2 deaths per day. It says only one death that happened in the past 30 days was reported to state health officials since Monday.

The counties in western Wisconsin with high COVID-19 case activity include Buffalo, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Pepin, Price, Sawyer, and Vernon. Additionally, Buffalo, Clark, and Vernon counties showed an increasing trajectory of cases, three of the 13 counties in Wisconsin that are showing COVID-19 cases on the rise. Barron and Polk are among five counties statewide with low case activity.

HOSPITALIZATIONS

Hospitalizations remain high, with 65 people admitted in the past 24-hour period. That’s above the 7-day average, which has risen to 41 admissions per day, the highest average in over a month. To date, 33,048 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 5% of all known cases. On Tuesday, hospitals were treating 186 patients for COVID-19, with 62 of them in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA).

COUNTY-BY-COUNTY CASE DATA

