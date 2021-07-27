Wisconsin Assembly to consider override of unemployment veto

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - It’s shaping up to be a day full of partisan sniping but no real action in the Wisconsin Assembly.

Republicans called the Assembly back into session Tuesday to vote on overriding Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill that would have ended a federal $300 weekly unemployment supplemental payment. To succeed, Republicans will need Democrats to join them, something unlikely to happen. Democratic Minority Leader Gordon Hintz has promised to uphold the Evers veto.

After Republicans announced plans to convene for a veto override, Evers called a special session for them to consider increasing K-12 and higher education funding by $550 million. Republicans say they won’t go along.

