Wisconsin Olympians compete in ongoing events Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As 2020 Tokyo Olympic competitions continue, ensure you catch athletes from America’s Dairyland compete on NBC and other stations.

Basketball

The USA plays Iran at 11:40 p.m. in the Group Stage in Group A. You can watch it on NBC.

Jrue Holiday (Aaron Gash | AP)

Jrue Holiday of the Milwaukee Bucks is perhaps best known for playing for the Milwaukee Bucks. The UCLA grad has also played for the Philadelphia 76ers and New Orleans Pelicans. Holiday is a two-time player for the NBA All-Defensive First Team and won the NBA Sportsmanship Award this eyer.

Khris Middleton (Aaron Gash | AP)

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks finished his Milwaukee Bucks 2017-18 season ranked third all-time in Bucks history with 563 career 3-pointers made and eighth in career 3-pointers made with 417. He was also selected for the 2018-20 USA Men’s National Team Roster.

3x3 Basketball

The United States women’s game will play host nation Japan at 3 a.m. during the preliminary rounds of women’s Basketball 3x3. You can watch it on CNBC.

Rae Lin D'Alie (right) (Michael Conroy | AP)

Rae Lin D’alie of UW-Madison is from Waterford and played in Italy - FIBA 3x3. Before that, she played for UW Basketball (2006-10) where she started 131 of 132 games, setting a university record for consecutive games played and started.

Shooting

The Mixed Team 10m Air Rifle final at the Asaka Shooting Range starts at 1:15 a.m. You can watch it live.

Madelynn Ann Bernau, of the United States, practices at the Asaka Shooting Range ahead of the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Alex Brandon | AP)

Madelynn Bernau of Waterford started shooting clay targets when she was 12 and began shooting in the USA Shooting sanctioned competition in 2016. This year, she was the World Cup Lonato Gold Medalist.

Soccer

At 3 a.m., Team USA will play Team Australia at the Ibaraki Kashima Stadium. You can watch it on the USA Network.

United States' Rose Lavelle, left, celebrates after scoring a goal during a women's soccer match against New Zealand at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) (Martin Mejia | AP)

Rose Lavelle of UW-Madison played for UW Women’s Soccer (2013-16) and won the gold in the 2018 World Championship. She was the number one overall draft pick at the 2017 NWSL College Draft by the Boston Breakers.

Softball

Tuesday is the gold medal game between the United States and Japan. You can catch the game three times -- 6:00 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on NBC.

Canada's Janet Leung, left, and Kelsey Harshman, right, celebrate in the fifth inning of a softball game against Australia in Yokohama Baseball Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 24, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) (Sue Ogrocki | AP)

Kelsey Harshman of UW-Madison is on Team Canada. While at UW, she ranked third in the school’s history batting average with a .369 career clip. Her .527 on-base percentage ranks second at UW.

