24-year-old motorcyclist injured in crash in Trempealeau County

The driver was airlifted from the scene, and sustained serious injuries.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A 24-year-old driver is injured after a motorcycle crash in Trempealeau County Tuesday evening.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department says the driver was traveling east on Hickory Valley Road near Lewis Valley Road, when the driver left the roadway, and overturned a driveway.

The driver was not wearing any protective apparel, including a helmet.

The driver was airlifted from the scene and sustained serious injuries. The incident is still under investigation.

Assisting the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Department at the scene were the Arcadia Police Department, Arcadia Fire Department, Arcadia ambulance, and Mayo-One Air.

