Chandler Halderson set to appear in court Wednesday

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The son of a Dane County couple, who is accused of giving false information about their disappearance and killing his father, is set to appear in court Wednesday.

Chandler Halderson, 23, will have his preliminary court hearing at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Chandler Halderson was been arrested in connection with the death of his father, Bart Halderson, and faces a first-degree homicide charge, as well as charges of hiding and mutilating a corpse and giving false information on a kidnapped or missing person. Chandler Halderson’s mother, Krista Halderson, is still missing.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it was still processing the area of the Halderson home and have not found any new evidence to report.

There is still no word yet from officials on the identity of remains found in the Town of Roxbury two weeks ago.

