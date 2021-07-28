Clairemont Avenue construction project set to begin early August

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A $1.08 million construction project is set to begin Thursday, Aug 5.

The resurfacing project will be on Clairemont Avenue from the North Crossing north to County Line Road and is anticipated to be completed late August.

Because the pavement on this segment of Clairemont is showing signs of deterioration, the project will get rid of some of the existing pavement and place new asphalt.

During the duration of the project, Clairmont Avenue will remain open to traffic but some single lane closures can be expected.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.