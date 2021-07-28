Advertisement

Eau Claire County real estate taxes are due

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County treasurer is reminding Eau Claire County property owners that the final installment of 2020 real estate taxes are due July 31, 2021.

Payments can be made in person at the courthouse located at 721 Oxford avenue. Checks and money orders can be made payable to “The Eau Claire County Treasurer”, and mailed to 721 Oxford Ave. Suite 1250, Eau Claire, WI 54701.

Online payments can be made via credit card, debit card, or e-check. There is a fee for making an electronic payment.

There is a drop box outside of the courthouse. The treasurer asks that payment stubs, checks, and money orders are placed in an envelope marked for the Treasurer’s Office.

To insure that payments are applied correctly, on checks include any payment stubs or parcel numbers.

Late payments will aquire interest.

