E.C. City Council approves plan to convert hotel into apartments

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A plan to convert an area hotel into apartments was approved unanimously Tuesday night by the Eau Claire city council.

Plans call for the revamping of the Campus View Inn & Suites on W. Clairemont Ave., across from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital on Eau Claire’s south side.

The site has been a hotel since 1960. Now, the Campus View Apartments will stand in its place.

The 120-room hotel will be converted into 87 apartment units: 7 two-bedrooms, 28 one-bedrooms and 52 studio apartments. Rent is expected to range from $705 to $1,395 per month.

The apartments are set to be ready sometime in the fall of 2022.

