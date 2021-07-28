Advertisement

E.C. City Council approves plan to convert hotel into apartments

The Eau Claire city council heard the pitch Monday for remodeling the Campus View Inn & Suites...
The Eau Claire city council heard the pitch Monday for remodeling the Campus View Inn & Suites on W. Clairemont Ave. into apartments.
By Jesse Horne
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A plan to convert an area hotel into apartments was approved unanimously Tuesday night by the Eau Claire city council.

Plans call for the revamping of the Campus View Inn & Suites on W. Clairemont Ave., across from HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital on Eau Claire’s south side.

The site has been a hotel since 1960. Now, the Campus View Apartments will stand in its place.

The 120-room hotel will be converted into 87 apartment units: 7 two-bedrooms, 28 one-bedrooms and 52 studio apartments. Rent is expected to range from $705 to $1,395 per month.

The apartments are set to be ready sometime in the fall of 2022.

