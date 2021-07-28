Advertisement

Feds seek money in Nassar’s prison account for restitution

In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County...
In this Feb. 5, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar listens during his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich.(Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — U.S. prosecutors asked a judge Wednesday to order the Federal Bureau of Prisons to transfer all money in Larry Nassar’s prison account — about $2,000 — to help provide restitution to five victims as part of his 60-year child porn sentence.

They said the former sports doctor, who was convicted in state court of sexually assaulting female gymnasts, has paid only $300 in penalties despite receiving $12,825 since he was incarcerated in a federal prison more than three years ago. Deposits include a total of $2,000 from two federal stimulus checks in January and March.

Nassar, 57, owes roughly $57,000 in restitution and a $5,000 special assessment, according to a motion the attorneys filed with U.S. District Judge Janet Neff in Grand Rapids. They said federal law requires that money Nassar receives in prison be applied to his restitution obligation.

The Washington Post first disclosed the filing, more than a month after reporting that the prisons bureau lets inmates keep unlimited amounts of money in their accounts and effectively shields much of it from collection.

The Associated Press could not immediately determine if Nassar has a lawyer to respond to prosecutors’ request.

Hundreds of girls and women have said Nassar sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment when he worked for Michigan State University and Indiana-based USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban...
Fed’s Powell downplays delta variant’s threat to the economy
57 counties statewide have high COVID-19 case activity, up from 29 counties last week.
Wisconsin nearly doubles number of counties with high COVID-19 activity
COVID vaccination
UW-La Crosse launches vaccine incentive program
For international travel, you’ll almost certainly need it, as most countries require...
Should you pack your COVID-19 vaccine card for your next trip?
A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening