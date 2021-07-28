Advertisement

Gov. Evers signs contract for improvement project in Eau Claire

The project will be on the eastbound Chippewa River Bridge on North Crossing.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gov. Tony Evers is signing a $108,401 contract for improvement project in Eau Claire.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation construction project will be on the eastbound Chippewa River Bridge on North Crossing, and is scheduled to begin Wednesday, August 4.

The project will include replacing the northeast wing wall on the bridge, making minor related repairs, and replacing the concrete pavement adjacent to the wing wall and about 25 feet of the curb.

Throughout the duration of the project North Crossing will remain open to traffic, but traffic on the eastbound structure may encounter a lane shift.

The prime contractor for the project is Larson Construction Co. of Chippewa Falls.

The project is anticipated to be completed in September.

