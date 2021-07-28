Advertisement

How long will food keep in the refrigerator during a power outage?

How long will food keep in the refrigerator during a power outage?
How long will food keep in the refrigerator during a power outage?(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Prolonged power outages can leave homeowners wondering if the items in their refrigerators are still safe to consume.

A person should never assume if food smells or tastes OK it is still safe to prepare.

The USDA said the majority of perishable food items will be safe up to 4 hours in the fridge without power. However, the door needs to stay closed. But items like juice and fresh vegetables are OK if their temperature does not exceed 40 degrees. Condiments like opened mayonnaise, tartar sauce and horseradish are safe up to 8 hours as long as their temperature does not exceed 50 degrees.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIFIC FOOD CATEGORY SAFETY INFORMATION

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

Simone Biles Sets An Example For Young Athletes
Simone Biles Sets An Example For Young Athletes (7/28/21)
National Night Out Event
National Night Out Event Aug. 3 At Carson Park (7/28/21)
Energy Co-op Fears Postal Rate Hikes
Energy Co-op Fears Postal Rate Hikes (7/28/21)
The project will be on the eastbound Chippewa River Bridge on North Crossing.
Gov. Evers signs contract for improvement project in Eau Claire
The project will get rid of some of the existing pavement and place new asphalt.
Clairemont Avenue construction project set to begin early August