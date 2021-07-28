Advertisement

Jake McCabe signs with the Chicago Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks
Chicago Blackhawks
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire native Jake McCabe will be playing his NHL hockey a little closer to home this upcoming season. The free agent defenseman signed with the Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday.

The organization announced on Twitter the signing, which is a four-year deal which is worth $4-million dollars a year.

McCabe, who played at Eau Claire Memorial before a standout career for the Wisconsin Badgers, spent the first 8-years of his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres. He was limited to just 13 games last season due to injury, tearing the MCL, ACL and meniscus in his right knee.

While he is a physical defenseman, McCabe does have 18 goals and 59 assists in 353 career games. He averages nearly 20 minutes of ice time per game played.

For those looking to see McCabe play in St.Paul, The Blackhawks will play an preseason game on the road against Minnesota Wild on October 7th, and will also visit the Wild on January 22nd and March 19th.

