Andrew Rock: After the Gold

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Back in 2004, Wisconsin welcomed home our very own gold medalist.

Andrew Rock was part of the United States 4X400 relay team. The sprinter says what lead up to those moments still define who he is today.

“Honestly, I got into track because I was the fastest kid at recess and it was fun,” Rock said.

Growing up in Stratford Wisconsin.

“My town was 1,500 my class was 65 people,” said Rock.

The 2004 Olympic athlete refused to let being from a small town Keep him from doing what he loved.

“It one hundred percent benefited me. Without question it made me tough. An Olympic level sprinter from a cold climate and small-town Wisconsin I don’t meet the standard path to the Olympics I had a choice to make along the way either to embrace that and let it make me tougher, run hills in the snow and use it to my advantage or feel bad for myself and say I can’t believe I have to go run in 30 or 20 degrees,” said Rock.

The dream started to become a reality when he was a junior at UW-La Crosse.

He says it was long-time UWL Track and Field Head Coach, Mark Guthrie, who planted that seed.

“Well, he had god given talent, we knew right away he was fast … Each year he kept getting faster and faster. Right after senior year national meet he ran a 44 flat and so we were like ok were ready to go we flew to Cali at the Jim Bush Invitation he ran a 44.66 that got him into the Olympic trials and the rest is history,” Guthrie said.

For the 22-year old athlete, it was a whirlwind.

“Division three nationals to the trials and then five days later I’m on a plane to Europe and the Olympics. It’s a two month stretch where you don’t even have time to think about it you just do,” Rock said.

“When he walks out he’s wearing ‘USA’ and it was just like we are here, we made it,” Coach Guthrie said.

“My coach told me, it’s going to different than any other meet before and after but when you get the baton you won’t be thinking about 80,000 fans you’ll be thinking about what you’ve been trained to do hundreds of times before this he was absolutely right,” said Rock.

As the third leg in the four-by-four semifinals, rock helped team USA bring home a gold medal.

For the next six years, he continued running and competing at top tier meets. However, as things started to wind down, he did not expect what was to come.

“There is that let down period after where you get this big high you get after being the biggest track meet in the world every four years and all the work you put into it and afterwards there’s this dull period and it’s really hard,” said Rock.

He saw it as an opportunity to recall advice his mom always gave him.

“There’s got to be more to you and something when the clapping stops and it’s always been stay grounded and focus on the things that matter to you because the clapping will stop,” Rock said.

Now, the former Olympian claps for his own athletes.

Knowing he was not ready to leave the sport, he took on a head coaching job for Bethel University in Minnesota nine years ago.

“I love the division three ideal I’m a product of it I love coaching at this level … I know exactly how they feel during and after a race. There’s a understanding and trust that everything I tell them I learned or had to apply to my career,” said Rock.

As a coach, the gold medalist has helped produce 64 all-Americans at the national meet in the last 5 years. As for himself, Rock still runs. He has traded in the sprint spikes for distance running six days a week.

“It’s been such a blessing in my life I hope to continue doing it for a long time,” Rock said.

He says he will be watching this year’s Olympic races and rooting for Wisconsin native Alicia Monson and Rice Lake alum Kenny Bednarek.

However, he admits he gets nervous watching people he supports for during big races because he knows exactly what they are feeling in those moments. His advice to the young athletes? Soak up every experience while you are in it and appreciate those who helped along the way.

