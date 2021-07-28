Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Honk! Jr.”

Menomonie, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Menomonie Theater Guild presents its first full stage production in over a year with the Summer Youth Production of the Musical, Honk! Jr.

Honk! JR. is a musical based on the classic fable, The Ugly Duckling, by Hans Christian Andersen. Honk tells the story of an odd-looking baby duck, named Ugly, who appears quite different from his darling duckling siblings. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out. So, feeling rather foul about himself, Ugly embarks on an adventure of self-discovery, all while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat.

Ultimately, Honk! JR. is a heartwarming celebration of being different.

Honk! Jr. Show dates and times:

August 6th – 7pm

August 7th – 2pm

August 8th – 2pm

All shows will be performed at the Wilson Park Bandshell in Menomonie.

Ticket prices: $9 for adults, $6 dollars for children

*Tickets will be available for sale at the park beginning 1 hour prior to showtime, and Ticket Sales will be Cash Only.

