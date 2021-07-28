Advertisement

Menomonie Theater Guild presents “Honk! Jr.”

Rehearsal of The Menomonie Theater Guild's Summer Youth Production of "Honk!, JR."
Rehearsal of The Menomonie Theater Guild's Summer Youth Production of "Honk!, JR."(Menomonie Theater Guild)
By Judy Clark
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Menomonie, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Menomonie Theater Guild presents its first full stage production in over a year with the Summer Youth Production of the Musical, Honk! Jr.

Honk! JR. is a musical based on the classic fable, The Ugly Duckling, by Hans Christian Andersen. Honk tells the story of an odd-looking baby duck, named Ugly, who appears quite different from his darling duckling siblings. The other animals on the farm are quick to notice and point this out. So, feeling rather foul about himself, Ugly embarks on an adventure of self-discovery, all while unknowingly outwitting a very hungry Cat.

Ultimately, Honk! JR. is a heartwarming celebration of being different.

Honk! Jr. Show dates and times:

August 6th – 7pm

August 7th – 2pm

August 8th – 2pm

All shows will be performed at the Wilson Park Bandshell in Menomonie.

Ticket prices: $9 for adults, $6 dollars for children

*Tickets will be available for sale at the park beginning 1 hour prior to showtime, and Ticket Sales will be Cash Only.

Menomonie Theater Guild

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

New Pediatric Assessment Care Clinic provides extra support to parents
Pediatric Assessment Care Clinic
Harvest of the Month-Cucumbers
WI Farm Technology Days
Wisconsin Farm Technology Days
(Source: Pixabay)
Grilled Potatoes with Chive Sauce