National Night Out events set for August 3

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, National Night Out is returning this year in Eau Claire.

On Tuesday, August 3, community members are invited to come out and meet with emergency workers, city departments, and organizations at Carson Park.

NNO takes place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. It’s free to attend the event, which promotes community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie.

The Eau Claire Police Department says it looks forward to interacting with community members again this year.

“We as a department really enjoy these kind of events where we can get out and meet people and talk with them. It’s an absolute thrill for us to be back with National Night Out and partnership with our community. We’re really looking forward to it.”

National Night Out has activities for adults and kids, including a bike raffle and a chance to check out some of the emergency response vehicles.

Besides Eau Claire, several other communities are planning to have NNO events.

La Crosse:

Tuesday, August 3rd at 5 p.m.

Please stop by and visit a party in your Neighborhood.

Locations are:

Bluffside Park (28th St. and Jackson St.)

1700 Cameron

Schuh/Mullen BGC (1305 St. James St.)

16th and Mississippi

Seminary Park Cond (3460 East Ave South)

Municipal Boat Harbor (1700 Marco Drive)

Woodbridge Condominium (3460 Woodbridge Court)

Manor Homes Condominium (3500 East Ave)

GENA Neighborhood (2300 Pine St.)

Spence Neighborhood (21st and Weston)

Hintgen Neighborhood (25th and Highland)

----

Osseo:

Tuesday, August 3rd from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Central Park - downtown Osseo

Come enjoy free food (while supplies last), drinks, games, face painting, inflatables, K9 Demonstrations, live music by Austin Fire, and more! This event is FREE to the public. Come meet our local hero’s and engage in a fun campaign to promote police & community partnerships and neighborhood friendships!

----

Augusta:

Community Night Out on August 3rd from 4 to 7 p.m.

Augusta-Bridge Creek Fire Department

745 Industrial Drive

Join the Augusta Memorial Public Library, Augusta Police Department, Augusta Lions Club and other local churches, organizations, and clubs for our first Community Night Out.

Lions will have walking tacos and drinks available for purchase at a significantly discounted rate thanks to a generous grant from Thrivent Financial.

In addition, come enjoy FREE rootbeer floats, fire trucks, live music, carnival games, and K9 officers.

----

Chippewa Falls:

August 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Northern WI State Fairgrounds

Chippewa County Public Health will be on hand to provide FREE car seat checks for attendees.

This is one of the many organizations at National Night Out who will be providing activities, games, and resources!

----

Monroe County:

August 3rd from 4 to 8 p.m. at Winnebago Park in Tomah

----

Altoona:

August 3rd from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

1500 Front Porch Place

Stop out for fun with Altoona’s first responders. There will be emergency vehicles and demonstrations, games, free food, food trucks, and music.

----

Barron County:

Cumberland - Endeavor Field 5 to 8 p.m.

Barron - Anderson Park 5 to 7 p.m.

Cameron - Mosaic Technologies 5 to 8 p.m.

Chetek - Fire Hall 5 to 8 p.m.

Rice Lake - Moon Lake Park 5 to 8 p.m.

Turtle Lake - Village Park 5 to 8 p.m.

----

La Crosse County:

August 3rd from 5 to 8 p.m.

Mormon Coulee Park

N1171 Park Drive West

----

Menomonie:

August 3rd at 6 p.m.

Cedar Corporation

604 Wilson Ave.

