New numbers released in this week’s Crop Progress Report

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - While crops across the state are in relatively good condition, according to this week’s Crop Progress Report, the same can’t be said for crops in other parts of the country. This week’s report shows the corn crop is now rated 64% good to excellent, down 1% from a week ago and down 8% from a year ago. The biggest drop in condition was in North Dakota where the condition rating fell 8% from last week. Crop conditions also fell in Minnesota, Iowa and Kansas. The soybean condition rating fell 2% over the past week—down to 58% good to excellent as the condition of the beans fell in the Dakotas, Iowa, Kansas and Minnesota, but actually went up in Michigan, Missouri and Illinois.

During an interview with Bloomberg Television, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said the USDA will soon announce new regulations that will give livestock producers more protection in their dealings with the highly consolidated meatpacking industry. That’s after president Biden issued an executive order on competition gave the USDA more power to consider stronger regulations. Vilsack said “we will see significant action” in that area very soon.

On that subject, the USDA officials published a notice in the Federal Register at the end of last week looking for public input on issues related to sending out $500 million for grants, loans and technical assistance to help expand U.S. meat processing capacity. They want to know what those in the industry think is the best way to invest that money to improve the infrastructure of the industry and speed up expansion of processing facilities. They will take that input until August 30th.

Wisconsin agriculture lost a lifelong supporter and leader this past Friday. Howard “Dan” Poulson, of Palmyra, passed away at the age of 85. Dan and his family farmed in the Palmyra area since the 1940s after moving from Illinois. Dan was the state FFA president in 1956 through 1957 and later became President and CEO of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation in 1992. He held that position until he retired in 2003. He also served on the state DNR board for 12 years and received many awards and recognition from educational, farm and conservation groups for his dedication to rural Wisconsin. His funeral will be this Saturday at noon in Palmyra.

