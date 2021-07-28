Reeling in the 25th annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -Hundreds of avid fishers are heading out onto the water this week in hopes of reeling in a winning catch.

A record 388 participants ages 5-18 are casting their reel in the 25th annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest.

Other than the Chippewa River, five other lakes and smaller waters are approved for fishing over the duration of the fishing contest.

A community picnic will take place this Sunday after the contest’s close for all participants at 1p.m.

The contest begins Wednesday at sunrise and concludes Saturday at 9p.m. Registration is closed for this year but they will be back for the 26th annual fishing contest next season.

