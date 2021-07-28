Advertisement

Reeling in the 25th annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) -Hundreds of avid fishers are heading out onto the water this week in hopes of reeling in a winning catch.

A record 388 participants ages 5-18 are casting their reel in the 25th annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest.

Other than the Chippewa River, five other lakes and smaller waters are approved for fishing over the duration of the fishing contest.

A community picnic will take place this Sunday after the contest’s close for all participants at 1p.m.

The contest begins Wednesday at sunrise and concludes Saturday at 9p.m. Registration is closed for this year but they will be back for the 26th annual fishing contest next season.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self

Latest News

New numbers released in this week’s Crop Progress Report
25th Annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest (7/28/21) Part 3
25th Annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest (7/28/21) Part 3
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (7/28/21)
25th Annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest (7/28/21) Part 2
25th Annual Durand Youth Fishing Contest (7/28/21) Part 2