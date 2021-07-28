Advertisement

Riverland Energy Cooperative concerned over upcoming postal rate hike

Riverland Energy Cooperative
Riverland Energy Cooperative(WEAU)
By Alex Loroff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ARCADIA, Wis. (WEAU) - A western Wisconsin cooperative is voicing concern over upcoming rate hikes from the U.S. Postal Service.

Riverland Energy Cooperative serves nearly 16,000 members across mostly rural areas of Buffalo, Trempealeau, and La Crosse counties.

General Manager Jerry Sorenson says Riverland primarily communicates with its members through the postal service, but says an average increase of 7.8% for nonprofit mail beginning August 29th may create larger electric bills.

“The postal service increase hits us particularly strong because we use the mail system a lot, it’s how we communicate with our members, it’s how we send out the billing, it’s very important to us,” Sorenson added.

Sorenson says an increase in postage costs for Riverland may lead to an increase in electric rates in 2022 to offset those costs.

Riverland members do have the option for electronic and paperless billing, but Sorenson says most don’t have reliable internet access due to living in rural areas.

Sorenson says he’s been in contact with politicians that represent western Wisconsin who can serve as a go-between with the U.S. Postal Service and share the impact the rate increases will have on rural residents.

