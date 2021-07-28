Advertisement

Rusk County man sentenced for trafficking methamphetamine

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LADYSMITH, Wis. (WEAU) - A 51-year-old Rusk County man is being sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Eric. G. Cooke pleaded guilty on April 28, 2021, and admitted in an interview to selling methamphetamine on and off for 25 years.

On July 2, 2020 Rusk County Sheriff’s Department officers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Cooke. Officers found a bag containing containing approximately 118 grams of methamphetamine, and $10,000 in cash on Cooke.

Cooke already had a lengthy criminal record, and at the time was on state supervision for a prior conviction involving methamphetamine trafficking.

Cooke’s expected release date is July 3, 2025. After the prison term, Cooke will be under supervised release for 4 years.

