Advertisement

Special session on Wisconsin school spending ends without increases

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.(WEAU)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Following a special session Tuesday directed by Gov. Tony Evers to talk about education, the governor says Wisconsin “kids deserve better.”

The governor stated that Legislature Republicans rejected over $500 million proposed for education, $400 million of which would have went toward K-12 education and $100 million toward higher education.

“It’s breathtaking, frankly, that Republicans had the chance to do the right thing, and do what’s best for our kids and they chose to play politics instead,” said Gov. Evers. “Republicans had time to go to Madison for another political stunt but couldn’t be bothered to even consider investing more money into our kids and our schools—that’s just wrong.”

According to the Associated Press, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Rep. Tyler August gathered and ended the special session in less than 30 seconds.

The Co-Chairs of the Joint Committee on Finance, State Representative Mark Born (R-Beaver Dam) and State Senator Howard Marklein (R-Spring Green) said in a joint statement Monday that they stand by their budget decisions.

“Today’s special session call is nothing but political posturing,” they said. “Just a few weeks ago, Governor Evers supported the K-12 budget that Republicans put on his desk. We increased special education costs to the highest dollar levels ever and doubled investments in mental health. He had no choice but to accept it.”

Also on Tuesday, Wisconsin Assembly Republicans failed in an attempt to override Gov. Tony Evers’ veto of a bill ending $300 a week in federal unemployment aid.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
Bond set for man accused of attempting to abduct 3 women in Chippewa Falls
Scene of shooting in Waupaca County
Sheriff: Argument about littering of beer can led up to Little Wolf River shooting
Cory Gudmanson was taken into custody after allegedly attempting to abduct three adult women in...
35-year-old man in custody after 3 attempted kidnappings in Chippewa Falls

Latest News

A house has exploded in the Town of Rome in Jefferson County.
One dead after Jefferson County home explosion
SportScene13 7/27/2021
SportScene13 7/27/2021
Becky Iaccino steps down as UW-Stout softball coach
SportScene 13 for Tuesday, July 27th
Hospital Gifted MRI Movie Machine 7/27/2021
Hospital Gifted MRI Movie Machine 7/27/2021
The Eau Claire city council heard the pitch Monday for remodeling the Campus View Inn & Suites...
E.C. City Council approves plan to convert hotel into apartments