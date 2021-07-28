UW-La Crosse launches vaccine incentive program

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-La Crosse is encouraging students to share their vaccination status in order to shape health and safety guidelines for the school year.

UWL is asking students to complete a short survey to confirm whether or not they’ve been vaccinated.

Once completed, students can be entered into drawings for prizes and scholarships.

Co-Chair of the vaccination program Jenni Brundage wants to stress that UWL is not trying to force people into getting the vaccine with the survey’s incentives.

“This is an incentive to share your vaccination status rather than an incentive to be vaccinated,” Brundage explained. “Of course, we would love for people to make that choice for themselves but we certainly respect that some people can not or do not want to.”

The program is designed to complement the “70 for 70″ campaign announced by the UW System on Sunday.

Through the UW System campaign, UWL can unlock at least seven $7,000 by reaching a 70% vaccination rate of students.

Brundage says the scholarships being offered through UWL’s program would be separate to the ones given through the “70 for 70″ campaign.

