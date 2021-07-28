Advertisement

WAGNER TAILS: Simba and Pearl

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you love the Lion King, you’re going to love this cat named Simba. Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say he’s oh so loveable!

Simba was surrendered to CCHS due to allergies with his previous family. This two-year-old was shy at first, but now he’s the most outgoing cat in the shelter’s Kitty City.

He loves to greet people (as royalty should), and he gets along great with other cats, including Missy making a cameo in the video.

Simba loves to sit in the suns and watch birds. We can’t say enough about Simba. He’s just a great cat!

Click HERE for adoption information.

-----

You’ve heard of cute as a button, how about for this dog we say pretty as a pearl. Pearl is around five years old. She’s described by staff at Bob’s House for Dogs as friendly and happy.

She’s working on her potty training, and following the lead of the other dogs at Bob’s House.

Pearl loves snuggling and just walking around the yard.

Click HERE for the adoption application.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

WAGNER TAILS: Simba and Pearl
WAGNER TAILS: Odin, Freya, Lilo and Garbanzo
WAGNER TAILS: Odin, Freya, Lilo and Garbanzo
WAGNER TAILS: Odin, Freya, Lilo and Garbanzo
Four Chippewa Valley animal shelters host Olympic-Style event
Local animal shelters team up for Olympics-themed event to help pets find homes