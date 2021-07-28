WAGNER TAILS: Simba and Pearl

CLARK AND EAU CLAIRE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - If you love the Lion King, you’re going to love this cat named Simba. Staff members at the Clark County Humane Society say he’s oh so loveable!

Simba was surrendered to CCHS due to allergies with his previous family. This two-year-old was shy at first, but now he’s the most outgoing cat in the shelter’s Kitty City.

He loves to greet people (as royalty should), and he gets along great with other cats, including Missy making a cameo in the video.

Simba loves to sit in the suns and watch birds. We can’t say enough about Simba. He’s just a great cat!

You’ve heard of cute as a button, how about for this dog we say pretty as a pearl. Pearl is around five years old. She’s described by staff at Bob’s House for Dogs as friendly and happy.

She’s working on her potty training, and following the lead of the other dogs at Bob’s House.

Pearl loves snuggling and just walking around the yard.

