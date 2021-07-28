WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A rare moderate risk of severe weather will threaten Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening with all modes of severe weather expected, including tornadoes, large hail and destructive winds. On a scale of 1-5, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of Western Wisconsin as a level 3, with the Chippewa Valley and points east as a level 4.

A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening (WEAU)

A warm front in the state will start to lift north as a wave of low pressure rides to the east. The combination will lead to additional storm development in Eastern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin late this afternoon. This will be aided by a mid-level disturbance dropping down from the northwest that will provide wind energy and shear. The combination of these factors with afternoon heating and instability will lead to the expected storms. These may initially evolve as individual cells that would quickly become severe, followed by a transition to an organized squall line.

Severe threat develops this evening (WEAU)

Damaging winds carry the highest risk, followed by tornadoes and large hail. (WEAU)

These storms are likely to be quick moving with strong mid-upper level flow, so make sure you are prepared before storms arrive. Have a way to get pertinent warning information for your area, and be ready to seek safe shelter if storms threaten.

