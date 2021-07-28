Advertisement

WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening

By Darren Maier, Ken Mahan and Kelly Slifka
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A rare moderate risk of severe weather will threaten Wisconsin late this afternoon and evening with all modes of severe weather expected, including tornadoes, large hail and destructive winds. On a scale of 1-5, the Storm Prediction Center has outlined much of Western Wisconsin as a level 3, with the Chippewa Valley and points east as a level 4.

A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening
A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening(WEAU)

A warm front in the state will start to lift north as a wave of low pressure rides to the east. The combination will lead to additional storm development in Eastern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin late this afternoon. This will be aided by a mid-level disturbance dropping down from the northwest that will provide wind energy and shear. The combination of these factors with afternoon heating and instability will lead to the expected storms. These may initially evolve as individual cells that would quickly become severe, followed by a transition to an organized squall line.

Severe threat develops this evening
Severe threat develops this evening(WEAU)
Damaging winds carry the highest risk, followed by tornadoes and large hail.
Damaging winds carry the highest risk, followed by tornadoes and large hail.(WEAU)

These storms are likely to be quick moving with strong mid-upper level flow, so make sure you are prepared before storms arrive. Have a way to get pertinent warning information for your area, and be ready to seek safe shelter if storms threaten.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

The driver was airlifted from the scene, and sustained serious injuries.
24-year-old motorcyclist injured in crash in Trempealeau County
SkyWarn 13 Weather (7/28/21)
Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the...
Wisconsin DHS supports new CDC COVID-19 recommendations
The final installment of Eau Claire County 2020 real estate taxes are due July 31, 2021.
Eau Claire County real estate taxes are due