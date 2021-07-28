Wisconsin DHS supports new CDC COVID-19 recommendations

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for mitigation of the spread of COVID-19.

The DHS issued a release late Wednesday morning, stating that vaccination and mask guidance are the best ways for the agency to respond to a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Wisconsin.

Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the CDC’s guidance. The CDC is recommending that everyone wear a face covering indoors at K-12 schools. Additionally, masks are recommended indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

In Wisconsin, two counties are at high transmission of COVID-19: Florence and Pepin. Additionally, Adams, Bayfield, Buffalo, Forest, Milwaukee, Price, Shawano, Vernon, and Waukesha counties have substantial transmission of COVID-19. For all 11 of these counties, the CDC and DHS are recommending masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. You can see the county-by-county data on the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker website.

#DHSWI supports @CDCgov's updated mask guidance that everyone in areas with substantial and high #COVID19 transmission wear a mask in public indoor settings. That includes people who are fully vaccinated. Learn more about the update: https://t.co/UKoTkzjoUm pic.twitter.com/XJXhgGzY59 — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) July 28, 2021

Recent DHS reports show a rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Case activity on a county-by-county basis will be updated by the DHS on Wednesday.

“Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases has been trending upward,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, the DHS’s Deputy Secretary, said. “We are concerned with this trajectory along with the increasing proportion of sequenced SARS-CoV-2 specimens that are the Delta variant.”

The DHS says that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against COVID-19. 98% of COVID-19 cases from January 1 through July 22 were people who were unvaccinated, according to the DHS.

“As COVID-19 cases climb, and the Delta variant continues to spread, we urge Wisconsinites to get vaccinated,” Willems Van Dijk said. “Vaccines and the additional protection from wearing masks are the best combination of tools to achieve this goal.”

The DHS has a website that shows how residents can make a vaccine appointment, data about vaccines and distribution, and more. People can also make vaccine appointments at vaccines.gov.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard on their website.

