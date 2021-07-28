Advertisement

Wisconsin DHS supports new CDC COVID-19 recommendations

The Door County Board of Supervisors votes against pursuing a county-wide order to require...
Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the CDC’s guidance.(WBAY)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is supporting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for mitigation of the spread of COVID-19.

The DHS issued a release late Wednesday morning, stating that vaccination and mask guidance are the best ways for the agency to respond to a growing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations across Wisconsin.

Recommending masks in certain indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status, is part of the CDC’s guidance. The CDC is recommending that everyone wear a face covering indoors at K-12 schools. Additionally, masks are recommended indoors in areas with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

In Wisconsin, two counties are at high transmission of COVID-19: Florence and Pepin. Additionally, Adams, Bayfield, Buffalo, Forest, Milwaukee, Price, Shawano, Vernon, and Waukesha counties have substantial transmission of COVID-19. For all 11 of these counties, the CDC and DHS are recommending masks to be worn indoors regardless of vaccination status. You can see the county-by-county data on the CDC’s COVID-19 data tracker website.

Recent DHS reports show a rising number of confirmed COVID-19 cases. Case activity on a county-by-county basis will be updated by the DHS on Wednesday.

“Wisconsin’s 7-day average for new confirmed and probable cases has been trending upward,” Julie Willems Van Dijk, the DHS’s Deputy Secretary, said. “We are concerned with this trajectory along with the increasing proportion of sequenced SARS-CoV-2 specimens that are the Delta variant.”

The DHS says that getting vaccinated is the best way to protect against COVID-19. 98% of COVID-19 cases from January 1 through July 22 were people who were unvaccinated, according to the DHS.

“As COVID-19 cases climb, and the Delta variant continues to spread, we urge Wisconsinites to get vaccinated,” Willems Van Dijk said. “Vaccines and the additional protection from wearing masks are the best combination of tools to achieve this goal.”

The DHS has a website that shows how residents can make a vaccine appointment, data about vaccines and distribution, and more. People can also make vaccine appointments at vaccines.gov.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard on their website.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

Under the CDC's updated guidance, even vaccinated people in counties facing high or substantial...
Division over updated mask guidance
MRI scans at Marshfield Children’s Hospital are getting a whole lot less scary for kids, thanks...
New MRI movie system installed to make procedures easier for kids at Marshfield Children’s
The DHS says 983 new confirmed cases have been counted, the highest one-day total since the...
Wisconsin adds nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in one day
CDC announces new mask guidance.
CDC announces new mask guidance