Wisconsin DNR launches Safe Water For All Campaign

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing its Safe Water For All Campaign to kick off Water Quality Month, putting the spotlight on the need for clean drinking water in the state.

The DNR says the month will be spent working to educate the community about the safety of their drinking water through a series of panel discussions.

Wednesday, the DNR teamed up with leaders from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to discuss different contaminants found in Wisconsin water including lead, nitrate and PFAS.

“All of these things are of significant concern to public health and tackling these is going to require a lot of dedication but if we work together we can make some lasting benefits to health,” said Dr. John Meiman.

Wisconsin DHS doctors say each of these contaminants carry a variety of severe health risks.

“There is a great deal of work to do to ensure across Wisconsin the beautiful and abundant water resources we do have are safe for drinking, agriculture, recreation and that is the commitment of all of us at state government,” said Wisconsin DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

According to the DNR tens of thousands of Wisconsinites do not have access to safe drinking water at home.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.