Advertisement

Wisconsin DNR launches Safe Water For All Campaign

The DNR says thousands of Wisconsinites do not have access to safe, clean drinking water.
The DNR says thousands of Wisconsinites do not have access to safe, clean drinking water.(weau)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is announcing its Safe Water For All Campaign to kick off Water Quality Month, putting the spotlight on the need for clean drinking water in the state.

The DNR says the month will be spent working to educate the community about the safety of their drinking water through a series of panel discussions.

Wednesday, the DNR teamed up with leaders from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to discuss different contaminants found in Wisconsin water including lead, nitrate and PFAS.

“All of these things are of significant concern to public health and tackling these is going to require a lot of dedication but if we work together we can make some lasting benefits to health,” said Dr. John Meiman.

Wisconsin DHS doctors say each of these contaminants carry a variety of severe health risks.

“There is a great deal of work to do to ensure across Wisconsin the beautiful and abundant water resources we do have are safe for drinking, agriculture, recreation and that is the commitment of all of us at state government,” said Wisconsin DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake.

According to the DNR tens of thousands of Wisconsinites do not have access to safe drinking water at home.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peng Lor, Trevor Maloney, and Nemo Yang were all found dead Friday, July 23, 2021 outside of a...
New details released in La Crosse County triple homicide
41-year-old Khamthanet Rattanasack and 33-year-old Nya Thao are suspects in a triple homicide...
Suspects named in La Crosse County triple homicide
An 'active' situation unfolded Monday afternoon near the 200 block of South Main Street in...
UPDATE: Two arrested after C.F. standoff; search for suspect continues
Ken Vance Automotive is one of the latest targets of catalytic converter thieves.
Eau Claire dealership deals with catalytic converter thefts
More guidelines are expected from the CDC on Tuesday in regards to mask wearing in in schools...
New CDC guidelines call for masks in schools K-12

Latest News

57 counties statewide have high COVID-19 case activity, up from 29 counties last week.
Wisconsin nearly doubles number of counties with high COVID-19 activity
COVID vaccination
UW-La Crosse launches vaccine incentive program
A level 3 & 4 risk for all of our area this evening
WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous outbreak of severe weather expected this evening
Riverland Energy Cooperative
Riverland Energy Cooperative concerned over upcoming postal rate hike